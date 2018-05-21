Home States Telangana

Telangana: A small village in Asifabad shows way forward in biodiversity conservation

At a time when native varieties of crops are being rapidly replaced by modern engineered crop varieties so much so that getting seeds of native varieties becomes almost impossible, Jheri, a smal

Published: 21st May 2018 03:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2018 03:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: At a time when native varieties of crops are being rapidly replaced by modern engineered crop varieties so much so that getting seeds of native varieties becomes almost impossible, Jheri, a small village in Kerameri mandal in Asifabad district, is contributing in a great way to conserving as many as 26 native varieties of different pulses and cereals like green gram (pesara/moong), black gram (minumu/urad), Sorghum (jonna), pigeon pea (kandi/tur), safflower. 

When contacted, Sheikh Dastagir, member-secretary of Jheri Biodiversity Management Committee, said that they have started a seed bank of the native varieties of crops. “The seed bank has seeds of close to 26 native varieties of crops which have been grown in the region for centuries. The seeds are stored in earthen pots. The seed bank is open to anyone who wants to cultivate the native varieties. It is usually a barter system on which the seed bank works. Local farmers take some quantity of seeds from us and give back seeds of higher quantity. Some people from Andhra Pradesh are also showing interests in some of our native seeds,” he said. 

Two native seed varieties from Jheri, a pigeon pea variety called Erra Machhala Kandulu and a sorghum variety known locally as Vayunowka Jonna, have been registered with the Plant Varieties and Farmer’s Rights Authority of India. Registration of another native seed, known as Balinta Pesallu, a variety of green gram, is under process.

It is for this and other such initiatives taken up by Jheri BMC that it will be awarded India Biodiversity Award(IBA) this year along with another collective from Telangana, Sangham, a voluntary association of women formed by Deccan Development Society which focuses on conserving agri-biodiversity. 

The India Biodiversity Awards are conferred by National Biodiversity Authority (NBA) and are instituted by the Union ministry of environment, forest & climate change in association with the United Nations Development Programme. NBA celebrates the International Day of Biological Diversity (IBD) every year in various cities and this year, which is IBD’s 25th anniversary, NBA is celebrating the day along with Telangana State Biodiversity Board in Hyderabad. 

Number of species recorded by Jheri BMC
The number of species of various flora and fauna recorded by Jheri Biodiversity Management Committee (BMC) in its PBR are 84 agricultural crops (8 millets, 46 leafy vegetables, 21 roots tubers and 9 pulses), 32 fruits, 13 fodder/grass varieties, 101 weeds, 10 pests of crops, 28 medicinal plants, 7 cattle, 3 goats, 2 sheep, 1 poultry, 20 fish, 89 wild/ornamental plants, 29 mammals, 19 reptiles, 86 butterflies and 117 birds

All local bodies should form BMCs
 The Biological Diversity Act, 2002 mandates that all local bodies in the country form a Biodiversity Management Committee (BMC) which will have the responsibility of conserving and documenting various local varieties of crops, fruits, vegetables, breeds of animals, birds, micro-organisms, basically any biological aspect in jurisdiction of local body, by chronicling details in a People’s Biodiversity Register 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
biodiversity conservation Asifabad district

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Former Tirumala head priest calls for CBI inquiry in Telangana

Here’s the trick to gain from mutual funds

‘JEE-Advanced easier than last year’, says majority of Telangana students 

IPL2018
Videos
Director Hirokazu Kore-eda holds the Palme d'Or for the film 'Shoplifters' following the awards ceremony at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 19, 2018. (AP Photo)
Japan wins Cannes top prize with 'Shoplifters'
ROYAL LOVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gazed into each other's eyes and pledged their lifelong love on Saturday as they married in front of hundreds of royals, celebrities and friends at St. George's Chapel and millions of TV viewers around the world. Here are 20 unmissable moments from their nuptials! (File AP Photo)
No honeymoon just yet for newly wed royal couple
Gallery
Jury president Cate Blanchett speaks to the audience during the closing ceremony of the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 19, 2018. | AP
Pictures from the Cannes closing ceremony: Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda wins the Palme d'Or
ROYAL LOVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gazed into each other's eyes and pledged their lifelong love on Saturday as they married in front of hundreds of royals, celebrities and friends at St. George's Chapel and millions of TV viewers around the world.
IN PHOTOS: 20 beautiful moments from Prince Harry and Meghan's Markle Royal Wedding