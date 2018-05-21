Home States Telangana

Telangana CM Chandrasekhar Rao, Andhra Pradesh Chandrababu Naidu helping Congress create trouble for Modi: BJP

On the heels of Karnataka episode, both Congress and BJP leaders come down heavily on K Chandrasekhar Rao for aiding the Opposition parties in TS 

Published: 21st May 2018 02:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2018 02:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Launching an attack on the chief ministers of the two Telugu-speaking states, K Chandrasekhar Rao of Telangana and N Chandrababu Naidu of Andhra Pradesh, State BJP has accused both leaders are gradually leaning towards Congress led UPA. “Their love for Congress has been exposed in Karnataka. Despite the hurdles being created by the duo, BJP will achieve its aim of making India a Congress-mukt Bharat,” BJP state unit chief K Laxman and party veteran Bandaru Dattatreya said here on Sunday.

While Laxman addressed BJP’s Hyderabad unit leaders’ meeting, Dattatreya interacted with mediapersons. Both the leaders came down heavily on the two chief ministers, alleging that both Naidu and KCR were indirectly helping the Congress in order to create trouble for the BJP and prime minister Narendra Modi.“What was wrong in the attempt of BS Yeddyurappa to form government in Karnataka? His effort was appropriate as the BJP emerged as the single largest party in the Assembly. But the Congress and JD(S) have now forged an unholy alliance only for the sake of power,” Dattatreya remarked.

Firing salvoes at the AP chief minister, the BJP MP wondered how Naidu could criticise BJP’s efforts to form government in Karnataka when he himself had inducted YSRC MLAs into his party and appointed some of them as ministers. “Naidu had become chief minister by back-stabbing his father-in-law and TDP founder NT Rama Rao way back in 1995. How can he point a finger at the BJP now?” he wondered. Shifting his attack on TRS in Telangana, Dattatreya alleged that chief minister KCR was helping the Congress by trying to form a federal front with regional parties. 

Expressing a similar view, BJP state unit chief Laxman made it clear that Telangana would be the party’s next target to gain power. “Our party’s national president Amit Shah will tour the State in June and guide the cadre on how to strengthen the party at polling booth level in each constituency for the polls next year. Party national general secretary Ram Madhav, Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Bihar minister Mangal Pandey have been given the charge of 17 Lok Sabha constituencies in the State,” he disclosed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
K Chandrasekhar Rao Telangana N Chandrababu Naidu BJP Andhra Pradesh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Former Tirumala head priest calls for CBI inquiry in Telangana

Here’s the trick to gain from mutual funds

‘JEE-Advanced easier than last year’, says majority of Telangana students 

IPL2018
Videos
Director Hirokazu Kore-eda holds the Palme d'Or for the film 'Shoplifters' following the awards ceremony at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 19, 2018. (AP Photo)
Japan wins Cannes top prize with 'Shoplifters'
ROYAL LOVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gazed into each other's eyes and pledged their lifelong love on Saturday as they married in front of hundreds of royals, celebrities and friends at St. George's Chapel and millions of TV viewers around the world. Here are 20 unmissable moments from their nuptials! (File AP Photo)
No honeymoon just yet for newly wed royal couple
Gallery
Jury president Cate Blanchett speaks to the audience during the closing ceremony of the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 19, 2018. | AP
Pictures from the Cannes closing ceremony: Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda wins the Palme d'Or
ROYAL LOVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gazed into each other's eyes and pledged their lifelong love on Saturday as they married in front of hundreds of royals, celebrities and friends at St. George's Chapel and millions of TV viewers around the world.
IN PHOTOS: 20 beautiful moments from Prince Harry and Meghan's Markle Royal Wedding