Telangana CM Chandrasekhar Rao, Andhra Pradesh Chandrababu Naidu helping Congress create trouble for Modi: BJP

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Launching an attack on the chief ministers of the two Telugu-speaking states, K Chandrasekhar Rao of Telangana and N Chandrababu Naidu of Andhra Pradesh, State BJP has accused both leaders are gradually leaning towards Congress led UPA. “Their love for Congress has been exposed in Karnataka. Despite the hurdles being created by the duo, BJP will achieve its aim of making India a Congress-mukt Bharat,” BJP state unit chief K Laxman and party veteran Bandaru Dattatreya said here on Sunday.

While Laxman addressed BJP’s Hyderabad unit leaders’ meeting, Dattatreya interacted with mediapersons. Both the leaders came down heavily on the two chief ministers, alleging that both Naidu and KCR were indirectly helping the Congress in order to create trouble for the BJP and prime minister Narendra Modi.“What was wrong in the attempt of BS Yeddyurappa to form government in Karnataka? His effort was appropriate as the BJP emerged as the single largest party in the Assembly. But the Congress and JD(S) have now forged an unholy alliance only for the sake of power,” Dattatreya remarked.

Firing salvoes at the AP chief minister, the BJP MP wondered how Naidu could criticise BJP’s efforts to form government in Karnataka when he himself had inducted YSRC MLAs into his party and appointed some of them as ministers. “Naidu had become chief minister by back-stabbing his father-in-law and TDP founder NT Rama Rao way back in 1995. How can he point a finger at the BJP now?” he wondered. Shifting his attack on TRS in Telangana, Dattatreya alleged that chief minister KCR was helping the Congress by trying to form a federal front with regional parties.

Expressing a similar view, BJP state unit chief Laxman made it clear that Telangana would be the party’s next target to gain power. “Our party’s national president Amit Shah will tour the State in June and guide the cadre on how to strengthen the party at polling booth level in each constituency for the polls next year. Party national general secretary Ram Madhav, Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Bihar minister Mangal Pandey have been given the charge of 17 Lok Sabha constituencies in the State,” he disclosed.