‘Make government services easily accessible’, says Telangana IT minister KT Rama Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IT and industries minister KT Rama Rao said that when he was in the US, he visited a government office only once in eight years, that too for obtaining a driving licence. “If the administration is decentralised, there is no need for the public to make frequent visits to government offices,” he said after presenting the Telangana Excellent (TEX) awards to civil servants at a function held on Monday.

Rama Rao said that the pressure put on IAS officers by the state government was only for implementation of government schemes and speedy completion of works. He asked IAS officers to chant the 3-D mantra: Decentralise, Digitalise and Democratise.

While underlining the importance of the 3-D Mantra to enrich the quality of governance, namely, decentralisation of administration, extensive use of information and communication technology in service delivery (digitising) and democratic style of functioning, Rama Rao wanted the officers to adopt it. “TS-iPASS resulted in expeditious issue of 66,000 permissions to industries, inflow of investments of over $ 20 billion and creation of about 3 lakh jobs,” he said.

Deputy chief minister (education) Kadiam Srihari exhorted the IAS officers not to act with a preconceived notion or not be partisan while taking decisions.In all, 25 awards were presented — 12 for year 2017 and 13 for 2018.Two senior civil servants were selected by a designated search committee for their outstanding work in the field of public administration.