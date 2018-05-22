Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to visit Bengaluru to congratulate HD Kumaraswamy​

By PTI

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao would visit Bengaluru today to congratulate JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy, who is slated to be sworn in as Karnataka Chief Minister tomorrow, his office said.

Rao would leave for the Karnataka capital this evening, and return here tonight itself in view of "important engagements" tomorrow, an official statement said here.

Rao had recently met JDS supremo and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda and Kumaraswamy to promote his proposal of forging a non-Congress, non-BJP federal front at the national level.

He had also announced his support to the JD(S) for the Karnataka Assembly polls.