Two ryots attempt suicide at tahsildar office in Telangana

By Express News Service

JOGULAMBA GADWAL: Two farmers of Revulapally village from Darur mandal allegedly attempted suicide by consuming pesticide at Darur Tahsil office on Monday.

Sources and the victim's relatives told TNIE that a farmer - Bheem Reddy and his brothers had 8.5 acres of land. After the death of his father, the three sons did not share the agricultural land among themselves, but the elder brother influenced the revenue officials and got the land sanctioned in his name. When the other two brothers came to know about this, they appealed to the revenue officials but the officials ignored their appeals. Bheem Rao got frustrated with the situation and consumed pesticide.

Meanwhile, one of the farmer - Bheeraiah also went to the tahsil office to revive the patta passbook from the Darur tahsil office. However, when he contacted the revenue officials, he was told that he had received only the cheque. Due to negligence of the official's attitude, Bheeraiah also tried to commit suicide at the Tahsil office premises by consuming pesticide which he had already brought along with himself with another farmer Bheem Reddy.

While trying to consume pesticide, some people tried to stall his attempt. The two farmers were rushed to a local government hospital. Their condition is currently under control, doctors say.