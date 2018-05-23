Bushes along 92.5,000 km stretch to be removed in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The bushes and thorny plants along the 25,000 km stretch of R&B roads and 67,500 km of Panchayat Raj roads from will be removed from Wednesday. At a review meet held here on Tuesday, Roads and Buildings minister Thummala Nageswara Rao and Panchayat Raj Minister Jupally Krishna Rao directed the officials to take steps to remove the bushes along the PR and R&B roads.

Priority should be accorded for removing thorny plants along BT roads and on the roads where RTC buses would move. The ministers instructed officials to take earth-movers on rent for removing the job. NREGS workers would be engaged in removing the bushes, he said.