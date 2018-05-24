Bandaru Vaishnav was a healthy youth', says family of BJP Parliamentarian Bandaru Dattatreya

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A pall of gloom descended on the house of former Union Minister and BJP Parliamentarian Bandaru Dattatreya on Wednesday as his son Bandaru Vaishnav breathed his last. A doctor in the making, Vaishnav (21) was a healthy youngster who showed no signs of cardiac distress, say his family and friends.

Vaishnav was having dinner with his family, at around 10 pm, when he collapsed at their home in Ramnagar. By the time he was brought to Guru Nanak Care Hospital in Musheerabad, at around 10.30 pm, there was no cardiac activity. The sudden demise of Vaishnav, who was pursuing third year of MBBS from Mediciti Institute of Medical Sciences in Medchal, has left his family shocked.

Bandaru Dattatreya has wife mourn the death of their son, who died of cardiac arrest;

“He did not have any health issues or cardiac problems. He was gone within five-ten minutes of collapsing, there was no time to save him. In fact, while rushing him to the hospital, two of our family members who happen to be doctors performed Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR). But, it did not help,” said Sekhar, a family member who lives in the first floor of the same building.

Vaishnav was home throughout the day except for 15 minutes when he stepped out, added Sekhar. According to the hospital bulletin, CPR was initiated immediately as per protocol and continued for two hours. “Even temporary pacemaker insertion was performed as the patient was very young. Endotracheal tube ventilation was provided. In spite of aggressive efforts, patient could not be revived and was declared dead on 23/05/2018 at 12.30 a.m. The cause of death was attributed as sudden cardiac arrest,” stated the bulletin.The youngster’s body was taken to Madannapet on Wednesday afternoon for funeral.