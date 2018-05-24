Home States Telangana

Bandaru Vaishnav was a healthy youth', says family of BJP Parliamentarian Bandaru Dattatreya

As soon as Vaishnav collapsed, doctors in the family attempted CPR; kin shocked over his sudden demise as he had no medical history

Published: 24th May 2018 03:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2018 03:36 AM   |  A+A-

neighbours watch the funeral procession, in Hyderabad on Wednesday | r satish babu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A pall of gloom descended on the house of former Union Minister and BJP Parliamentarian Bandaru Dattatreya on Wednesday as his son Bandaru Vaishnav breathed his last. A doctor in the making, Vaishnav (21) was a healthy youngster who showed no signs of cardiac distress, say his family and friends.

Vaishnav was having dinner with his family, at around 10 pm, when he collapsed at their home in Ramnagar. By the time he was brought to Guru Nanak Care Hospital in Musheerabad, at around 10.30 pm, there was no cardiac activity. The sudden demise of Vaishnav, who was pursuing third year of MBBS from Mediciti Institute of Medical Sciences in Medchal, has left his family shocked.

Bandaru Dattatreya has wife mourn the death of their son, who died of cardiac arrest;

“He did not have any health issues or cardiac problems. He was gone within five-ten minutes of collapsing, there was no time to save him. In fact, while rushing him to the hospital, two of our family members who happen to be doctors performed Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR). But, it did not help,” said Sekhar, a family member who lives in the first floor of the same building.

Vaishnav was home throughout the day except for 15 minutes when he stepped out, added Sekhar. According to the hospital bulletin, CPR was initiated immediately as per protocol and continued for two hours. “Even temporary pacemaker insertion was performed as the patient was very young. Endotracheal tube ventilation was provided. In spite of aggressive efforts, patient could not be revived and was declared dead on 23/05/2018 at 12.30 a.m. The cause of death was attributed as sudden cardiac arrest,” stated the bulletin.The youngster’s body was taken to Madannapet on Wednesday afternoon for funeral.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bandaru Dattatreya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Supporters cheer as HD Kumaraswamy takes oath as 25th CM of Karnataka
Sterlite Protest: Police firing kills one more in Thoothukudi's Anna Nagar
Gallery
Thousands of supporters gathered out side Vidhana Soudha complex, where H D Kumaraswamy was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka on Wednesday (Express Photo)
Supporters cheer as HD Kumaraswamy takes oath as 25th CM of Karnataka
Thoothukudi continues to boil over as police, anti-Sterlite protestors clashed at different places in the city. One person was killed in today's police firing taking the death toll to 12, while the Superintendent of Police P Mahendran was also injured in the stone throwing that happened at Anna Nagar during his patrol. (EPS | V Karthikalagu)
IN PICTURES | Sterlite Protest intensifies as mob, police clash in Thoothukudi for second day