Deadline for distribution of Rythu Bandhu cheques pushed to June 20 in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The deadline for distribution of Rythu Bandhu cheques and new pattadar passbooks to farmers has been extended to June 20. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao instructed that by June 20, distribution of passbooks and cheques should be completed.

“Entire administrative machinery should concentrate maximum on this from May 24 to June 20,” Rao ordered and nominated senior officers to supervise the entire exercise.The Chief Minister instructed the revenue officials that they should not rest until the distribution of passbooks and Rythu Bandhu cheques, and the purification of land records drive were successfully completed.

KCR held a marathon meeting on Rythu Bandhu and other programmes with ministers and district collectors at Pragathi Bhavan here on Wednesday.During the meeting, the Chief Minister expressed unhappiness over some mistakes that appeared in some entries as well as incomplete information in a few cases despite purification of land records. The technical faults and human errors were causing inconvenience to farmers, Rao said. He observed that some farmers were yet to receive their passbooks.

Rao warned that stern action would be initiated against who are irresponsible and commit mistakes wilfully in Pattadar passbooks or land records.

A POLICY FOR NRIs

There was a need for a special policy for issue of passbooks and cheques to those farmers living in other countries and unable to collect the passbooks and cheques personally, the Chief Minister said. Rao directed the officials to keep aside the passbooks of farmers who failed to link their Aadhaar number with land records. Rao directed the ministers, MLAs and Tahsildars to supervise and ensure that passbooks and cheques were distributed to all the eligible farmers. The CM also reviewed the proposed insurance scheme to farmers.

Supervision by IAS officers

Senior IAS officers have been appointed as special officers for the supervision and coordination of Pattadar Passbooks and cheque distribution programme. One senior official is appointed as special officer to each of the 30 districts.

Schools from June 1

All schools will be reopen on June 1, after summer holidays. This year, the anniversary of the State formation day will be held in all educational institutes on June 2 in a grand manner, CM Rao instructed the officials.