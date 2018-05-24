Home States Telangana

Telangana Congress leader Komatireddy Venkat Reddy ‘thanks’ CM Chandrasekhar Rao for addressing him as MLA

In a sarcastic comment, Congress leader Komatireddy Venkat Reddy has thanked chief minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao for “recognising him as an MLA”.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a sarcastic comment, Congress leader Komatireddy Venkat Reddy has thanked chief minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao for “recognising him as an MLA”.As Wednesday was Venkat Reddy’s birthday, KCR sent him birthday greetings. In the letter Rao wished Reddy good health. As Reddy was mentioned in the address of the letter as Nalgonda MLA, the Congress leader thanked the CM for recognising him as a legislator. He then asked the chief minister as to why the government was not restoring the security and all other statutory provisions provided to MLAs to him.

“The CM greeted me today by sending a letter. In that letter, he called me an MLA. Even though the High Court annulled expulsion of SA Sampath Kumar and myself from the Assembly and directed the Assembly authorities and the state government to restore our membership of the House, so far no decision has been taken by the government in that regard. As today the CM himself called me an MLA, I demand that all provisions due to me be restored immediately considering me as a legislator,” Reddy said while interacting with reporters after celebrating his birthday at his residence here.

Shifting his attack on Kodangal MLA A Revanth Reddy, who had joined the Congress after quitting the TDP a few months ago, Venkat Reddy found fault with the comments made by Revanth in the past that his aim was to become chief minister. “I have been in the Congress for 30 years. Despite my long association with the party, I am not sure what post I will get. How can a newcomer like Revanth expect to be made CM by the party?” he wondered.

“In fact, every MLA is eligible to become CM. But who should become CM is an issue within the purview of the AICC high command. So, no leader should openly make any comments on this issue,” the former minister said.

