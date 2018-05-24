Home States Telangana

Telangana ECET results 2018 today at 4 PM

Published: 24th May 2018 03:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2018 03:21 PM   |  A+A-

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will announce the TS ECET results today, i.e. May 24, 2018 at 4 PM.

Every year, the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Hyderabad conducts the ECET examination on behalf of the TSCHE, which serves as a gateway for admissions into various B.E., B.Tech and B.Pharmacy courses.

In 2018, over 30,000 students had appeared for the ECET examination from all across the state which was conducted on May 9.

Students can access their results from the following websites:

www.newindianexpress.com

www.results.shiksha

www.results.shiksha/telangana

Steps to check your results:

Step 1: Visit- www.newindianexpress.com or our partner website www.results.shiksha

Step 2: Enter your Roll Number and DOB

Step 3: Click on the ‘Submit’ button

Step 4: Your TS ECET Results will be displayed

Step 5: Download your result for future reference

