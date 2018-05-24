Home States Telangana

Telangana: No consensus in teachers’ association over transfer rules

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Days after Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao convened a meeting with various associations and Unions of government employees, teachers and RTC staff, Deputy Chief Minister Kadiam Srihari met with the teachers association to discuss issues pertaining to their transfers and promotions. It was decided that the transfer schedule would be released in a couple of days.  

Transfers of all teachers would be done management-wise — one for teachers in urban schools and another for schools under the local body like mandal and zilla parishad school teachers. It was in 2015, that the 30,000 teachers were last transferred.

There is also no consensus among the teachers over the mode of counselling for transfer. “We are in favour of web counselling as there is no scope for malpractices but other associations want it to be done manually. Even the government is in favour of web counselling but no consensus has been reached on this aspect. It has been decided that all such areas where there is no consensus, the government should take a final call,” said Chava Ravi, general secretary, Telangana United Teachers’ Federation.

Teachers have also demanded that the term for transfer should be maximum of five years, a proposal that the minister shot down on the ground that reducing the time period would mean more number of teachers would have to be transferred, which the government is currently no equipped to do.With regard to promotion there is still no clarity since the issue of  Unified Service Rules is pending in the High Court.
Zuring the meeting several teachers contended that the Continuous Comprehensive Evaluation (CCE) should be scraped while others approved of the system.The minster eventually decided that a meeting of experts, education department and teachers would be convened to deliberate on the fate of the evaluation pattern.

