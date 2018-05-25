Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao moots seven zones, two multi-zones for government staff 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana state will have seven zones and two multi-zones for employment and education purposes. After taking the opinions of the employees’ unions, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday decided to have seven zones in the state. Reflecting his Dharmic way of life, Chandrasekhar Rao named six zones after religious places and one zone after the historic Charminar.

With this more than four-decade old Presidential Orders, issued for combined AP, will continue in Telangana state in future too. The zonal system,which was unique for combined AP state, was implemented through the Presidential Order in order to protect the interests of Telangana people in the combined state.

However, after the formation of Telangana state, the State Cabinet in 2017 resolved to scrap the zonal system. After consultations with stakeholders, the State government took a U-turn and decided to continue the zonal system for giving equitable opportunities to people of various districts in employment and education.

The decision taken by the Chief Minister on Thursday to continue the zonal system will soon be placed before the State Cbinet. Once, the Cabinet ratifies it, the proposal will be sent to the President for his assent.The State government employee were very happy over the Chief Minister’s decision. Originally, the State government proposed only four zones and circulated the draft to employees’ unions last week.



The unions on Wednesday suggested that the State should have at least five to six zones. However, on Thursday, the Chief Minister decided to have seven zones. “We are happy with the decision of the Chief Minister. We proposed six and the Chief Minister added one more zone. The seven zones will help local students, youths and employees,” Telangana Employees Joint Action Committee (TEJAC) general secretary V Mamatha said. TEJAC insisted that the multi-zone system too should be continued. The CM approved the same and announced that two-multi-zones. “We thank the CM for continuing the multi-zone system. This will help locals to get more government jobs,” Mamatha said.

“We welcome the decision to create seven zones and two multi-zones. The government employees are very happy with the decision. The new zonal system will help the government employees. The injustice done to employees in the past will not recur,” Telangana Udyogula Sangham Central Association president A Padmachary told Express.The State government employees will hold a meeting at TGO Bhavan on Friday to discuss the proposed new zonal system.