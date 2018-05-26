Home States Telangana

CBI officials likely to visit Telangana, Andhra Pradesh

The Madras HC had transferred the case to CBI following the submission of the Economic Offences Wing of the Chennai police that the scam was widespread across the country.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: CBI officials from Chennai are likely to visit Telangana and Andhra Pradesh in connection with the alleged Rs100 cr financial scam involving Chennai-based  finance and real estate businessman Arjunlal Sunderdas. The Madras HC had transferred the case to CBI following the submission of the Economic Offences Wing of the Chennai police that the scam was widespread across the country.

Sunderdas was engaged in finance and real estate business under the name of “Arjunlal Sunderdas.” He had incorporated four companies on the names of Sunil Anand and Company Limited, International Sea Food Private Limited, Manyal Reality Limited and Manyal Foundation Private Limited by accepting investments from public from different places such Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra Haryana, Karnataka, Puducherry. It was also reported that there had been flow of funds from the US.  A total of 299 petitions were filed  by the creditors.

