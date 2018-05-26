Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme pumps, motors arrive from Austria in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The first batch of pumps and motors for the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) reached the project site from Austria on Friday.Irrigation minster T Harish Rao, who was on a two-day visit to the project area, inspected the motors which reached the Kannepalli pump house. Later, he said that the motors would be fitted in the next four days. Eleven motors will be fitted at the Kannepalli barrage, eight at Annaram and nine at Sundilla.

The motors reached India by sea. “We have decided to use the air cargo service to bring the remaining motors,” Rao announced and added that b By October all the motors would be fixed in the three pump houses.

He said the Sundilla and Annaram barrage works would be completed by July and the Medigadda works by December. So far, 9.7 lakh cubic metres of concrete work against the total 11 lakh cubic metres has been completed at Annaram barrage and, of the total 66 gates, 45 were fixed. At Sundilla, as against the total 10 lakh cubic metre works, 8.40 lakh metres of concrete work has been completed and 17 of the 74 gates fixed. The minister directed the officials to fix eight or nine gates every week by engaging additional labourers.