Congress leader praises farmer insurance scheme in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s decision to introduce life insurance scheme for farmers in the state received accolades from unexpected quarters. Congress former minister T Jeevan Reddy on Sunday termed the CM’s decision a good one. He then asked the CM to extend the insurance cover to tenant farmers and agricultural labourers.

Meanwhile, Congress leaders led by TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy and AICC State affairs incharge RC Khuntia staged protests alleging that Modi government had betrayed the nation. The protest was held as part of AICC call given to observe Viswaasghaat Diwas.