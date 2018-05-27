Home States Telangana

Nipah scare: Hyderabad hospital asks nurses who are back from Kerala not to report to duty 

Hyderabadis can heave a sigh of relief as no positive Nipah cases have been reported from the city, but can all those nurses who hail from Kerala do so ? 

Published: 27th May 2018 04:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2018 04:18 AM   |  A+A-

By K Shiva Shanker
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabadis can heave a sigh of relief as no positive Nipah cases have been reported from the city, but can all those nurses who hail from Kerala do so ? Apparently, hospitals are being extra cautious and nurses who hail from that state are being asked to stay away from work. In one such case, a private hospital in Hitec city has asked around 15 nurses not to report to duty as they just have been to their homes in Kerala.

A nurse in Kerala had recently lost her life after she contracted Nipah virus while treating four members of the same family. Hospital management here, sources say, fear that nurses, who hail from Kerala, could have contracted the virus if they have recently been to their native towns. Sources said that the hospital in question has issued verbal orders in this regard earlier this week. “We were informed that the 15 nurses have been assured paid leave and have been asked not to attend duties,” sources said. 

Two days ago, officials collected two samples from patients here and sent it for tests to the National Institute of Virology in Pune, to find out if they were infected with Nipah virus but the samples tested negative for the virus. Among the nurses working in Hyderabad, six out of every 10 nurses are from Kerala.   “Most of the nurses from Kerala visit their homes in December. Only five per cent choose to go there during the summer,” said Laxman Rudavath, member of Nursing Officers Association. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Hyderabadis Kerala Nipah

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Deepika Padukone | Instagram
Deepika Padukone to turn Superhero inspired by Wonder Woman?
In this photo provided by South Korea Presidential Blue House via Yonhap News Agency, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, and South Korean President Moon Jae-in embrace each other after their meeting at the northern side of the Panmunjom in North Korea, Saturday, May 26, 2018. | AP
North and South Korean leaders hold surprise meeting
Gallery
The Congress today hit out at the Narendra Modi government on the completion of its four years in power, accusing it of betraying the people of the country and not fulfilling the promises the ruling BJP had made to them. (IN PIC: Youth Congress workers pr
IN PICTURES | Youth Congress workers in New Delhi protest against fuel price hike
The winners-take-all T20 final, in front of a capacity crowd at the Wankhede Stadium, will see Chennai Super Kings, who are gunning for their third IPL crown, take on 2016 winners Sunrisers Hyderabad five days after their first play-off game at the same neutral venue. | PTI
IN PICTURES | Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad to square off in high-voltage IPL finale