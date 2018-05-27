People from Andhra Pradesh asking us to start TRS operations in their State: Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after energy minister G Jagadish Reddy said that if the TRS started its operations even in Andhra Pradesh, it would sweep the ensuing AP Assembly polls, IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday claimed that fascinated by the novel welfare schemes such as Rythu Bandhu being implemented in Telangana, people from Andhra too were asking the TRS leadership to set a unit in AP.

“Andhras are organising Palabhishekams to the photos of CM K Chandrasekhar Rao, admiring the way the Telangana government is implementing welfare measures touching each section of the community. Many Andhra leaders are asking us to start TRS operations in AP. Some of the political parties belonging to AP, which had earlier heckled us saying that we were not efficient enough to rule our own state, are now watching our governance with awe,” KTR said.

“Similarly, people of 40 villages in Maharashtra recently passed a resolution seeking merger of their habitations with Telangana in order to avail Rythu Bandhu,” KTR said, while inducting a few second-rung Congress leaders from Nalgonda.