Home States Telangana

People from Andhra Pradesh asking us to start TRS operations in their State: Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao

Similarly, people of 40 villages in Maharashtra recently passed a resolution seeking merger of their habitations with Telangana in order to avail Rythu Bandhu,” KTR said.

Published: 27th May 2018 04:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2018 04:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after energy minister G Jagadish Reddy said that if the TRS started its operations even in Andhra Pradesh, it would sweep the ensuing AP Assembly polls, IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday claimed that fascinated by the novel welfare schemes such as Rythu Bandhu being implemented in Telangana, people from Andhra too were asking the TRS leadership to set a unit in AP. 

“Andhras are organising Palabhishekams to the photos of CM K Chandrasekhar Rao, admiring the way the Telangana government is implementing welfare measures touching each section of the community. Many Andhra leaders are asking us to start TRS operations in AP. Some of the political parties belonging to AP, which had earlier heckled us saying that we were not efficient enough to rule our own state, are now watching our governance with awe,” KTR said.

“Similarly, people of 40 villages in Maharashtra recently passed a resolution seeking merger of their habitations with Telangana in order to avail Rythu Bandhu,” KTR said, while inducting a few second-rung Congress leaders from Nalgonda.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh IT Minister KT Rama Rao

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Deepika Padukone | Instagram
Deepika Padukone to turn Superhero inspired by Wonder Woman?
In this photo provided by South Korea Presidential Blue House via Yonhap News Agency, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, and South Korean President Moon Jae-in embrace each other after their meeting at the northern side of the Panmunjom in North Korea, Saturday, May 26, 2018. | AP
North and South Korean leaders hold surprise meeting
Gallery
The Congress today hit out at the Narendra Modi government on the completion of its four years in power, accusing it of betraying the people of the country and not fulfilling the promises the ruling BJP had made to them. (IN PIC: Youth Congress workers pr
IN PICTURES | Youth Congress workers in New Delhi protest against fuel price hike
The winners-take-all T20 final, in front of a capacity crowd at the Wankhede Stadium, will see Chennai Super Kings, who are gunning for their third IPL crown, take on 2016 winners Sunrisers Hyderabad five days after their first play-off game at the same neutral venue. | PTI
IN PICTURES | Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad to square off in high-voltage IPL finale