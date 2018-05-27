South Central Railway eliminates nearly all unmanned crossings in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Safety took a leap forward on South Central Railway with fast progress in elimination of Unmanned Level Crossings (UMLC) in TS. With these achievements, the entire State has become safe regarding UMLCs. The Hyderabad Division of SCR eliminated nearly all UMLCs on all routes under its jurisdiction. Secunderabad and Vijayawada divisions have already achieved the target by eliminating all UMLCs. SCR general manager Vinod Kumar Yadav had shifted focus on the elimination of all UMLCs in the Zone.