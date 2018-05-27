‘Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao running pink party like family business’, says BJP leader

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Mocking Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s proposed Federal front, BJP general secretary Ram Madhav wanted to know how a CM like KCR, “who is unable to resolve the traffic woes of Hyderabadis,” can bring in a qualitative change in the State and the entire country.“This morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a 14-lane highway that connects a 96 km stretch between Delhi and Meerut. The travel time is just 45 minutes. But, here in Hyderabad to come from Begumpet to Lower Tank Bund, your KCR made it more than 45 minutes. How will such a person manage a State or country?” he wondered amid thunderous applause.

Ram Madhav was here on Saturday evening to deliver a lecture on the occasion of completion of four years by Modi government at a star hotel. As he reached the venue more than an hour late, the BJP man blamed the TRS government for his late arrival, saying that the traffic congestion had caused the delay.

Addressing the gathering along with BJP seniors including party’s TS unit president K Laxman, Ram Madhav went ballistic at CM KCR, saying, “In Hyderabad, they have teamed up with Owaisi brothers. How do they call us a communal party?” he questioned.

Be it Nagaland where Christians are in large numbers, or Jammu and Kashmir where Muslims are dominant, the BJP has come to power, he said. Targeting TDP boss and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Ram Madhav criticised him for being autocratic. “Corruption has been rampant in Telangana and AP. There might have been cases of corruption highlighted on the front pages of vernacular press but in four years of PM Modi governance, there were no instances of corruption.” The Telugu man, who is spearheading the BJP from Delhi and was instrumental in winning elections for the BJP in the North-Eastern states, said that senior leaders were sidelined in TRS and TDP, “which are run like family businesses.”

“Look at the hoardings. There are new faces as though there are no senior leaders. The parties are promoting family politics,” he said. “Naidu has run a family with the BJP for four years and he suddenly jumped out of the ship when he felt that his personal agenda was not being implemented,” Madhav said. “We did not want Seema-Andhra to become ‘scam-Andhra’ and we gave 85 per cent of the grant, but they still broke away,” he added.

BJP office bearers’ meeting today

BJP has begun concentrating on TS in order to improve its position in the State in the run-up to the 2019 polls. Party’s State office bearers meeting will be held here on Sunday. TS unit president K Laxman, national general secretary P Muralidhar Rao and others will attend it.