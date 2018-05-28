Home States Telangana

Death toll reaches 14 as two more succumb to injuries

The death toll in the road accident at Pragnapur, near Siddipet, has gone up to 14 as two more victims succumbed to injuries while two more are critical.

Published: 28th May 2018 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2018 06:02 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The death toll in the road accident at Pragnapur, near Siddipet, has gone up to 14 as two more victims succumbed to injuries while two more are critical. Omkar (11), who suffered a serious head injury, died around 11 pm on Saturday and Narasimhulu (40), who received a blunt injury in the chest, died at Gandhi Hospital on Sunday. Two women, Priyanka (28) and Rajitha (30), who were admitted to Yashoda Hospital are in a critical condition. 

On Saturday, a speeding RTC bus rammed a lorry on Rajiv Rahadari near Pragnapur. The lorry flung to the other side of the road and hit a vehicle which, in turn, rammed another lorry. In the accident, 12 people died and 22 were injured. All the injured were shifted to Gandhi Hospital and Yashoda Hospital. 
Doctors at Gandhi Hospital operated upon a boy, Srikanth (12), who suffered a deep cut in the liver. All the patients are in the Intensive Care Units (ICU). Irrigation minister T Harish Rao and others visited the victims. 

RTC probe
Officials of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation have launched an inquiry into the accident. Photos and videos were shot at accident site, accounts of eyewitness were collected and a sketch of the accident was drawn.  

“A depot manager conducted the inquiry and another will prepare a joint committee report. The driver will be suspended if he is found to have caused the accident. Thereafter, a detailed inquiry will be conducted,” said Rajender Prasad, RTC’s Adilabad region manager. The bus involved in the accident comes under his jurisdiction. The official said that if the detailed inquiry too found the driver to be responsible, he will be removed from service.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Pragnapur death toll

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
People attacked and thrashed transgenders in Hyderabad after a rumor to be child lifters. The transgenders were grievously injured and rushed to the hospital.
Watch: Mob thrashes transgenders rumoured to be child lifters in Hyderabad
Uttar Pradesh: Water supplier denies catering for Dalit wedding ceremony
Uttar Pradesh: Dalit family denied water supply for wedding function
Gallery
Manju Devi stands tall in her fraternity, being the first woman porter of the North-West Railways, in a profession that is considered a male bastion. | PTI
Porter no 15: Life of Manju, first woman coolie at Jaipur railway station
People take part in Bengaluru 10k run in the city on Sunday, 27 May 2018. (EPS | Pushkar V)
People take part in Bengaluru 10k marathon run on May 27