Death toll reaches 14 as two more succumb to injuries

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The death toll in the road accident at Pragnapur, near Siddipet, has gone up to 14 as two more victims succumbed to injuries while two more are critical. Omkar (11), who suffered a serious head injury, died around 11 pm on Saturday and Narasimhulu (40), who received a blunt injury in the chest, died at Gandhi Hospital on Sunday. Two women, Priyanka (28) and Rajitha (30), who were admitted to Yashoda Hospital are in a critical condition.

On Saturday, a speeding RTC bus rammed a lorry on Rajiv Rahadari near Pragnapur. The lorry flung to the other side of the road and hit a vehicle which, in turn, rammed another lorry. In the accident, 12 people died and 22 were injured. All the injured were shifted to Gandhi Hospital and Yashoda Hospital.

Doctors at Gandhi Hospital operated upon a boy, Srikanth (12), who suffered a deep cut in the liver. All the patients are in the Intensive Care Units (ICU). Irrigation minister T Harish Rao and others visited the victims.

RTC probe

Officials of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation have launched an inquiry into the accident. Photos and videos were shot at accident site, accounts of eyewitness were collected and a sketch of the accident was drawn.

“A depot manager conducted the inquiry and another will prepare a joint committee report. The driver will be suspended if he is found to have caused the accident. Thereafter, a detailed inquiry will be conducted,” said Rajender Prasad, RTC’s Adilabad region manager. The bus involved in the accident comes under his jurisdiction. The official said that if the detailed inquiry too found the driver to be responsible, he will be removed from service.