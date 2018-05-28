Home States Telangana

Few takers for civil defence training course

The course, conducted by state fire services dept, enables participants to have hands-on experience in tackling fire.

Published: 28th May 2018

By Ajay Moses
HYDERABAD: IT is little known that the state fire services department conducted a course in civil defence training for civilians to tackle or suppress fires just like the firemen. But for a year now, there have been few takers for these courses because of the paltry number of people turning up for the course. On the other hand, the officials say that offering training to small groups of people who are fewer than 10 members is not feasible. 

The short-duration course offered to private stake-holders contains training in giving first aid, fire-fighting, basic techniques in fire prevention and elementary fire-fighting capabilities. “For a year now there have been no takers for the course. There are instructions that a notification should be issued only when more than 10 or more people seek training,” explained a fire services official. “Currently, repairs are being taken up and activities are yet to start,” said BJE Prasanna Kumar, deputy director of Telangana State Fire Services Civil Defence Training Institute (TFSCDTI). 

The courses enable participants to have hands-on experience in tackling and suppressing fire while understanding the nature and causes of fire through its course structure which includes nine subjects. Participants are also given feedback based on review tests. The course fees are affordable and range between `1,000 and `7,500. The training is given for one day, three days, six days and 12 days, depending on the choice of course. The training facility is at Vattinagullapally.

According to GO Ms No. 23 of 2012, the institute also provides training to the firemen and officers of the state fire services department. Besides, security personnel, workers, and employees of all industries, hazardous premises of private and government undertakings and occupants of high-rise buildings and commercial buildings can also take training there. “The government can also offer these courses to below poverty line (BPL) persons to make them employable,” a member of the faculty of TFSCDTI said.
The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has recently presented certificates to 65 volunteers who underwent training in rescue skills at the civil defence training institute. 
 

