Government Observation Home in Hyderabad to get more counsellors

Published: 28th May 2018 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2018 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hiring professional counsellors who can understand the traumatic background of juveniles and reasons for their taking up crimes, and drawing plans to reform them, are being considered as a way to rehabilitate juveniles at Government Observation Home for Boys in Saidabad. The need for this method came into picture after 15 juveniles escaped from the Home in second week of this month. Officials from Women and Child Development department said they have, so far, been able to hire two counsellors on honorarium basis who have started counseling the minors. Some of the juveniles admitted there are accused of heinous crimes such as murders and sexual assaults. Experts earlier said that if they are not counselled, chances for recidivism (committing offence again) will be high. 

“We would be hiring more counsellors. Our plan is to have a panel of counsellors. It is not a one-day job, it takes concerted efforts for many days to make the juveniles speak,” said B Shailaja director of Juvenile and Correctional Services. There are seven observation homes in TS, and each of them have a varied number of inmates ranging from 60 to 120. The counsellors who are appointed also offer their services at 104 and 108 emergency ambulance service. Besides, sources said, probationary officers appointed by department would be given task as they hold Masters degree in Psychology. 

De-addiction centre to be launched soon
Some of the minors who are admitted at Government Observation Home are addicted to drugs and alcohol. One of the reasons for committing offences is to get their shot of drugs or alcohol. Experts cited this as one of the reasons minors try to escape from the home. To address the problem, a de-addiction centre would be launched in June. Women and Child Development department has entered into agreement with a private hospital to provide service.

