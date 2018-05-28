Murder motive needs to be proved for conviction

R Rajashekar Rao By

HYDERABAD: A murder accused is entitled to benefit of doubt if the prosecution fails to establish the links in the chain of circumstances, namely, the motive and participation of the accused in the commission of an offence through circumstantial evidence; and the court grants acquittal by setting aside the conviction given by a trial court.In an appeal before the Hyderabad High Court, the accused number one (A1) challenged his conviction under Section 302 of IPC (for murder) and being sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for life by a fast-track court in Visakhapatnam.

The case of the prosecution is that the deceased person was the younger paternal uncle, and A1 and A2 are the maternal uncles of A3. The mother of the deceased was the de jure sarpanch of a village and the deceased acted as de facto sarpanch. He acquired some lands on his own by doing real estate business and maintained the entire family.

Due to differences in the family, A3, his sister and their parents were residing separately in the same village and their maintenance too was being looked after by the deceased. After the death of the mother of A3, his father, along with A1 and A2, demanded a share in the property for A3 and his sister, but the deceased rejected the demand saying that all the properties were acquired with his own earnings. An altercation took place during which the deceased and his followers beat the father of A1 and A2, and his family members with iron rods and caused grievous injuries to them.

A1 managed to escape and was residing with his wife at Yellamanchili. A case was registered against the deceased and his followers and it was pending before Yellamanchili magistrate’s court. After the attack, the father of A1 and A2 became physically challenged with inability to walk. In the sarpanch election held later, mother of the deceased contested with support of a political party. A1 and A2 and their father supported rival party’s candidate. Both parties tried to disturb public peace in village and a case was registered against them.

A1, A2 and A3, and father of A1 and A2 bore a grudge against deceased and openly proclaimed that they would kill him. One day, the deceased was returning home on bike late in the night. The three accused way laid him and stabbed him with a knife, causing severe injuries to him. On hearing his cries, his wife rushed to the spot. He disclosed the name of A1 to her and while disclosing the names of the other attackers, he died in her lap. The accused fled the place, hid the knives in bushes and left the village the same night. Acting on the wife’s complaint, police registered a case. Later, the accused surrendered to the police and were remanded. Police filed a charge-sheet and all accused pleaded not guilty. Basing on oral and documentary evidence, trial court convicted A1 and acquitted other two. Aggrieved by conviction, A1 moved High Court.

His counsel told the division bench that the prosecution had failed to establish the motive on the part of A1 and also the identity of the person who gave report to the police; that there was a long delay of eight hours in giving such report which gave scope for false implications by the investigating agency. The deceased had a criminal background and had many enemies. In the absence of any motive, there was no reason for A1 to commit offence, he argued.

The public prosecutor said the evidence of the wife, who conveyed the words uttered by the deceased, should be treated as a dying declaration. Supporting the submissions of the public prosecutor, the wife argued that though the involvement of A2 & A3 was also proved by circumstantial witnesses, all the three accused were liable to be sentenced to death, he argued.

The bench said that when the case was based on circumstantial evidence, motive assumed pivotal role in establishing the guilt of the accused. Except the assertions of the wife of the deceased and other witnesses, the prosecution had failed to produce any material to show that a serious dispute over property arose between the deceased, and A3 and his sister. The prosecution also failed to establish the motive for A3 to commit the offence, it said.Pointing out that the prosecution had failed to establish the links in chain of circumstances, the bench held that all the accused were entitled to benefit of doubt, and set aside the conviction of A1 by trial court.