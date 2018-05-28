Home States Telangana

Now, government medical teachers to retire at 65

The long-drawn battle between two groups of doctors has come to an end with the retirement age of teaching faculty in government medical colleges being raised from 58 to 65 years.

Published: 28th May 2018 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2018 05:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The long-drawn battle between two groups of doctors has come to an end with the retirement age of teaching faculty in government medical colleges being raised from 58 to 65 years. The cabinet’s decision, taken on Sunday, will be applicable to the posts of professors, assistant professors and associate professors at government medical colleges, autonomous and semi-autonomous medical colleges.

The will be forwarded to the finance department which will amend employee service rules. For the past one year, post-graduate medical students, and associate and assistant professors had been arguing that getting promotions would become difficult for them if the serving faculty members did not retire on reaching the age of 58. But senior professors, who are set to retire this year, argued that if they were retained, their expertise can be utilised to train more students. Stating the reasons for raising the retirement age, senior officials of the health department said the decision would help in meeting the need for faculty at new medical colleges.

“The Government Medical College at Siddipet will start functioning this academic year and classes for third-year MBBS will start at the Mahbubnagar Medical College this year. Besides, the infrastructure and the teaching hospital are ready so as to start the medical college in Nalgonda and we will apply to MCI for permission to start classes next academic year,” said a senior official. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
government medical colleges government medical teachers retirement age

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
People attacked and thrashed transgenders in Hyderabad after a rumor to be child lifters. The transgenders were grievously injured and rushed to the hospital.
Watch: Mob thrashes transgenders rumoured to be child lifters in Hyderabad
Uttar Pradesh: Water supplier denies catering for Dalit wedding ceremony
Uttar Pradesh: Dalit family denied water supply for wedding function
Gallery
Manju Devi stands tall in her fraternity, being the first woman porter of the North-West Railways, in a profession that is considered a male bastion. | PTI
Porter no 15: Life of Manju, first woman coolie at Jaipur railway station
People take part in Bengaluru 10k run in the city on Sunday, 27 May 2018. (EPS | Pushkar V)
People take part in Bengaluru 10k marathon run on May 27