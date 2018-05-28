Red Star Madala Ranga Rao dead

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Veteran Telugu actor and producer Madala Ranga Rao (70), who was popularly known as the Red Star for his revolutionary films, passed away at a hospital here on Sunday. He was suffering from heart and lung-related ailments. A communist at heart, Ranga Rao was closely associated with the CPI and shot to fame with movies on people’s revolution that he produced in the 1980s. His movies were immensely popular among the working class. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao condoled the demise of Ranga Rao.