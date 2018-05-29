Home States Telangana

BJP’s winning streak must continue in Telangana, AP: Muralidhar Rao

The BJP national general secretary asks TS cadres to launch door-to-door campaign

Published: 29th May 2018 02:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2018 05:57 AM   |  A+A-

BJP general secretary P Muralidhar Rao speaks at BJP state executive meeting, in Hyderabad on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:BJP national general secretary P Muralidhar Rao asked his party cadres in Telangana to go aggressively against the TRS government in order to make the saffron party a viable political alternative to the ruling party in the State by 2019 polls.

“Organise door-to-door visits in every village. Hold meetings with various sections people to publicise Narendra Modi government’s welfare measures as well as to expose state government’s failures. Our party’s winning streak should continue in the two Telugu-speaking states in 2019 polls. Already, we performed well in the Karnataka Assembly polls. Our next target is TS and AP,” the BJP leader told his party state executive, which met here on Monday.

Mentioning that BJP national president Amit Shah is scheduled to visit the state in June in order to guide the party workers on how to implement strategies at polling booth level to make the party realise its dream of capturing power in Telangana and AP, Rao directed his party leaders to aggressively organise agitations on people’s issues for the next one year .  

‘AP CM Naidu ready to sail with Congress’

Earlier, while addressing the party leaders in the presence of the media, the BJP leader said regional parties were losing people’s support across the country.  “Karnataka Assembly polls have clearly demonstrated the fact that regional parties are losing people’s support. JD(S) strength has fallen to 37 seats. I am throwing a challenge to TDP chief and AP Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in this regard. We are ready to hold a debate with him on the Karnataka polls’ results,” he said. “BJP got 36.2% votes in Karnataka polls and it emerged as the single largest party. Our seats have increased from 40 to 104 in the present polls, whereas Congress’ strength has come down to 78 seats. This shows that people of Karnataka responded positively to the BJP’s ‘Congress Mukt Bharat’ call,” he said.

Rao said the Congress and JD(S) joined hands for the sake of power by not respecting the Karnataka people’s mandate. Shifting his attack to AP CM, Rao said, “Naidu back-stabbed his own father-in-law NT Rama Rao. He is now ready to join hands with the Congress, against which TDP was founded by NTR.”
Meanwhile, ridiculing CM KCR’s proposed Federal Front, BJP state unit chief K Laxman said, “It’s not Federal Front. It’s Family Front of KCR.” He alleged that Rythu Bandhu had become Bhooswamula Bandhu. He called upon his party workers to get ready for ensuing Panchayat polls.

