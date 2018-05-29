Central govt staffer rapes woman on pretext of marriage

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:A 50-year-old man working as a scientific officer in a central government organisation has been apprehended for allegedly raping a 35-year-old woman by luring her with a promise to marry her.

According to Saroornagar police, the accused identified as Madhu Babu works as a scientific officer at a central government orgnaisation.

His wife has been staying separately for quite some time and he had employed a woman to work as a maid and as a caretaker at home.About two months ago, the woman lodged a complaint with the Saroornagar police alleging that Madhu Babu lured her with the promise of marriage and raped her. After the case was registered against him, he attempted to end his life by consuming poison. Madhu Babu was undergoing treatment all this time and had recently recovered. He has been apprehended and would be remanded, said the police.