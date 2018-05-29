‘Congress creating hurdles for projects’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:Irrigation Minister T Harish Rao reiterated that Congress leaders were creating hurdles for the construction of Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme, by filing various petitions in courts and NGT.

“Congress leader Harshavardhan filed cases in courts opposing the project. TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy, P Sabitha Indra Reddy and other Congress leaders should clarify whether the man is not a Congress leader,” Harish said, while addressing media at Nawabpet in Rangareddy district on Monday.

He said if the Congress leaders withdrew their petitions and apologized to the people for their “unethical” acts, the government was ready to call for tenders for the construction of the projects within a month. “In the petitions filed before various courts, Congress leaders claimed that the project was proposed to be constructed in reserve forest, which is false. After creating hurdles for the project, the Congress leaders are undertaking a propaganda against our government” he criticised.