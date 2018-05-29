Home States Telangana

Ghulam Nabi Azad to be Cong incharge for TS?

The Congress high command, which is moving heaven and earth to gain power in the state after 2019 polls, is understood to be considering appointing its senior most leader Gulam Nabi Azad as the incharge of State party affairs.

Published: 29th May 2018

By Express News Service

The party leadership, which had, the other day, nominated former Kerala chief minister Oommen Chandy as the party in charge to Andhra Pradesh with the sole aim to improve party’s prospects in the run-up to the 2019 polls, is learnt to have focussed its attention on appointing an experienced leader as AICC point man to poll-bound Telangana. As per the reports from Delhi, the AICC leadership has reportedly zeroed in on Azad’s candidature. Since Azad had earlier looked after party affairs in the erstwhile united state twice and was also instrumental in forging alliance between TRS and the Congress against the then ruling TDP in the 2004 polls, the party high command was of the view that Azad’s long association with the Telugu-speaking states would bring good electoral fortune for the grand old party in Telangana.

“We are getting signals from Delhi that Azad may be appointed as Telangana incharge. We may get clarity on this, once AICC president Rahul Gandhi and party supremo Sonia Gandhi come back to India from foreign tour after June 3,” a Congress leader told Express.The party leaders are of the view that if Azad is made the new incharge, there may be some changes at state level too.

‘Ready to join BJP against zonal system’

Hyderabad: Alleging that the proposed new zonal system would do grave injustice to employees, the Congress has opposed the government’s decision to create seven zones in the State. The party said it was ready to join hands with the BJP in order to prevent the new system from being implemented.  TPCC vice president and ex-MP Ponnam Prabhakar on Monday alleged that the proposed zonal system would be
detrimental to the interests of employees and job-seekers in the state.

Freedom of expression suppressed: Uttam

TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy alleged that the Central and state governments were suppressing freedom of expression.  “Any attack on freedom of press is dangerous for the  survival of democracy,” he said at Journalists Garjana held in Hyderabad.

