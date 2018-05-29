KCR meets Rajnath, seeks fresh order on zonal system

Home States Telangana

Published: 29th May 2018 02:01 AM

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao calls on Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi on Monday. Karimnagar MP B Vinod Kumar is also seen. | Express Photo

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:With Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaving for a two-nation tour to Indonesia and Singapore on Tuesday,  Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao who could not get an appointment to meet Modi returned to Hyderabad on Monday, cutting short his two-day Delhi visit. However, he met Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and submitted proposals for new zonal system in the state.

Later he had a one-on-one with Rajnath for 20 minutes, where the duo are learnt to have discussed various current developments. Sources said Rao sought an appointment with PM after June 4.  Earlier in the day, Rao met the Union Home Minister and explained to him about the TS government’s move of having seven zones and two-multi zones in the State, which was ratified by the State Cabinet. “I request that the proposal may kindly be approved for a Presidential Order,” the Chief Minister said in his letter submitted to Rajnath Singh.

The Chief Minister in his letter said the provisions under Article 371-D continue to be in force in Telangana State as per section 97 of AP Reorganisation Act, enabling it to provide equitable opportunities to people belonging to different parts of the State in government jobs.

He pointed out that the Andhra Pradesh Public Employment Organisation of Local Cadres and Regulation Order of 1975, otherwise known as the Presidenial Order, was operational in undivided Andhra Pradesh providing six zones. After bifurcation, the zones of V and VI are within the State of Telangana, while other zones are in the successor state of AP.

In order to take administration closer to the people, Telangana government had reorganised the erstwhile ten districts into 31 districts on October 11, 2016. In the backdrop of formation of new state with 31 districts, there is a need to issue a fresh Presidential Order adjusting zones, multi-zones and State cadre etc., under section 371-D of the Constitution of India, the letter said.

