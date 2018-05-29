Local artistes left out as government departments training own troupes

MVK Shastry By

Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: While Nizamabad has traditional cultural artistes, various government departments have been training their own cultural troupes resulting in local artistes not getting a chance with government jobs.Earlier, under the directions of Information and Cultural Affairs Department, artistes of popular art forms were put under a test after which they could perform with a troupe of six members.

Every artiste in each of these troupes was supposed to get `500. According to a district official, “All the artistes of the 30 art forms which are popular in the district have benefitted from the programme.”Then, after the Samskruthika Sarathi was formed by the department, only 16 members were brought together as a troupe and were given a fixed salary. The rest of them, meanwhile, are still struggling for an opportunity.

The department, a year ago, had also decided to create a database of all artistes and planned to impart training to some people to recognise these art forms. However, this has been limited to the department headquarters in Hyderabad, said an artiste.Another blow is the discontinuing of the Telangana Kalaradhana programme this year, which has been held for the last three years.

Denying that the artistes are not being recognised and efforts are being made, the Nizamabad Information Department deputy director Muhammad Murtaza said that pensions were provided to 135 cultural artistes and opportunities are being created under the supervision of the Department of Language and Culture, Hyderabad.