Misuse of domestic water connections: 40K houses to be surveyed

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:As many as 40,000 water consumers in Greater Hyderabad are using their shops or premises for commercial activities but paying domestic charges, causing huge revenue loss to Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB).

As per the information available with Telangana State Technology Services (TSTS) department which has done 360 degree survey, they found at least 40,000 water consumers are causing revenue loss to the Water Board and are using the domestic connection for commercial gains but paying the bills for domestic category which is very less than commercial category.

HMWS&SB officials said that Water Board presently has 9.40 lakh tap connections under various categories such as domestic, commercial, industrial and Multi Storied Buildings (MSBs). The Board intends to verify the correctness of data of consumers periodically as several complaints are received at various levels about change in the status of the buildings causing huge loss of revenues to HMWS&SB.

The HMWS&SB has randomly picked 40,000 households from its database to verify the field details and cross check the same with HMWS&SB database to assess the correctness of data.

The Water Board has entrusted the task to the National Productivity Council to conduct the survey of these houses to get the field data to be cross checked with HMWS&SB database.The survey mainly comprises obtaining plot area, plinth area of the building and type of activity existing. Based on the survey details of NPC, the Board would correct the details of connections in its database.

HMWS&SB has urged the consumers that the households identified for survey in particular to cooperate with HMWS&SB to conduct the survey which is programmed to be completed by end of June. The NPC took up the survey in December last year but could hardly complete it. Survey for around 10,000 connections was done but for the remaining it could not be done due difficulty in locating the house addresses