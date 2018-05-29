Home States Telangana

Misuse of domestic water connections: 40K houses to be surveyed

As many as 40,000 water consumers in Greater Hyderabad are using their shops or premises for commercial activities but paying domestic charges, causing huge revenue loss to Hyderabad Metropolitan Wate

Published: 29th May 2018 02:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2018 05:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:As many as 40,000 water consumers in Greater Hyderabad are using their shops or premises for commercial activities but paying domestic charges, causing huge revenue loss to Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB).

As per the information available with Telangana State Technology Services (TSTS) department which has done 360 degree survey, they found at least 40,000 water consumers are causing revenue loss to the Water Board and are using the domestic connection for commercial gains but paying the bills for domestic category which is very less than commercial category.

HMWS&SB officials said that Water Board presently has 9.40 lakh tap connections under various categories such as domestic, commercial, industrial and Multi Storied Buildings (MSBs). The Board intends to verify the correctness of data of consumers periodically as several complaints are received at various levels about change in the status of the buildings causing huge loss of revenues to HMWS&SB.
The HMWS&SB has randomly picked 40,000 households from its database to verify the field details and cross check the same with HMWS&SB database to assess the correctness of data.

The Water Board has entrusted the task to the National Productivity Council to conduct the survey of these houses to get the field data to be cross checked with HMWS&SB database.The survey mainly comprises obtaining plot area, plinth area of the building and type of activity existing. Based on the survey details of NPC, the Board would correct the details of connections in its database.  

HMWS&SB has urged the consumers that the households identified for survey in particular to cooperate with HMWS&SB to conduct the survey  which is programmed to be completed by end of June. The NPC took up the survey in December last year but could hardly complete it. Survey for around 10,000 connections was done but for the remaining it could not be done due difficulty in locating the house addresses

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Last rites of Army jawan NG Chopde, who was missing from MP's Jabalpur station on May 17, was performed in his hometown in Aurangabad on Sunday.
Aurangabad: Last rites of Army jawan who was missing, performed in hometown
30 people donated their hair at a special hair donation at special donation campaign for cancer patients in Dimapur on Sunday.
Nagaland: People donate hair at special donation campaign for cancer patients
Gallery
After the IPL 2018 final at Mumbai Wankhade Stadium on Sunday, a host of awards were handed out. From leading run-scorer, to leading wicket-taker, to MVP, to best catch, several prizes were given to players who proved their quaity in the league. Here is the full list. (Photos | AP, AFP)
IPL 2018: Orange/Purple Cap holders, Emerging Player and other award winners
Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and Telugu Film Star N T Rama Rao | Express Archives
IN PICTURES | Remembering former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NT Rama Rao