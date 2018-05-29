Home States Telangana

PLIP: NGT issues notices to four states

The principal bench of National Green Tribunal at New Delhi on Monday issued notices to the ministry of environment and forests, ministry of water resources, ministry of tribal affairs, Polavaram project authority, governments of AP, TS, Odisha and Chhattisgarh, and the East Godavari district collector to

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:The principal bench of National Green Tribunal at New Delhi on Monday issued notices to the ministry of environment and forests, ministry of water resources, ministry of tribal affairs, Polavaram project authority, governments of AP, TS, Odisha and Chhattisgarh, and the East Godavari district collector to respond on a petition which alleged illegal construction of Purushothapatnam lift irrigation project (PLIP) without environmental and hydrology clearances, rehabilitation, resettlement and inter-state agreements.

The bench was dealing with a petition filed by Madicharla Satyanarayana and M Ramachandram of East Godavari district complaining that the Purushothapatnam project was taken up without conducting any statutory environmental impact assessment and social impact assessment as per the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013.

Petitioners’ counsel K Sravan Kumar told the tribunal that the lands of the affected farmers were taken away by force by deploying hundreds of police personnel.After issuing notices to the respondents, the bench posted the matter to third week of July.

