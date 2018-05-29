‘Repenting for having fought for the Telangana’

Amruth Rao By

Express News Service

MAHABUBNAGAR: Artistes from Mahbubnagar, who fought for a separate Telangana, are in a dire need of government attention.The hopes of these artistes, who believed that their lives would be changed after the formation of the new State, now stands shattered. The district has 40 officially registered folk artiste associations, with six artistes in each. Identifying them as government employees, the State has decided to pay them Rs 24,514.

However, according to the artiste fraternity, of the 10,000 artistes in the State, only 550 have been recognised by the government. “I thought my life will be transformed after Telangana formation. But, we are repenting for having fought for the State,” said Allampally Narasimhulu, member of Janaranjani cultural association from Yedira village. He added that they are looking for regular work.

Srinivasulu, member of Swara Madhuri folk artistes association from Tankara village of Hanwada mandal of the district also echoed Narasimhulu’s sentiments. “I sacrificed 18 years of my life for separate state agitation. The government should have declared at least 1,500 artistes as government employees. However, no such decision was taken and we are jobless.

Commenting on this, Mahbubnagar district cultural officer Panduranga Rao said officials’ job was to maintain a database of artistes of the district. They haven’t received orders to provide work or pay salaries. “These decisions are taken at State level. We cannot implement any programme or rehabilitate an artiste on our own,” he said.