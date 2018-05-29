Second major accident on Telangana highways this week: seven dead, 15 injured

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: In yet another major road accident on Telangana highways in last few days, at least 7 persons have lost their lives and another 15 persons sustained serious injuries when a state-run RTC Express bus collided head-on with a lorry coming from the opposite direction at Chengerla in Manakondur mandal on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Warangal – Karimangar highway Tuesday morning about 20 kms away from district headquarter.

In this accident, right portion of the RTC bus which was coming towards Karimnagar from Warangal was completely damaged and about 6 person died on the spot.

Another one person succumbed to injuries while being shifted to government civil hospital in Karimnagar.

The RTC bus belonged to Huzurabad depot.

Learning about the incident, officials, police officers and also Finance minister Eatela Rajender rushed to the accident place.

Dead bodies were shifted to Karimnagar in three ambulances.

The rescue operations with the help of locals it took nearly half an hour to remove bodies from inside the bus.

Overspeeding is believed to be the cause of accident. However, police have started a probe into the accident.

Dead bodies are yet to be identified. The accident also caused severe traffic jam on the busy highway.

This is the second major incident after Rammanaguda in Siddipet. It may be recalled an RTC bus had hit a lorry's rear, moved over to the opposite lane and rammed another lorry and a four-wheeler last week killing at least 14 persons.