TDP expels Mothkupally for verbal assault on Naidu

HYDERABAD:On a day when the TDP leadership was celebrating the birth anniversary of its founder NT Rama Rao from the dais of Mahanadu at Amaravati in Andhra Pradesh by taking potshots at its political rivals, one of the old-timers of the party, Mothkupally Narsimhulu, on Monday created an embarrassing situation for the party by hurling choicest invectives at its supremo and Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu. At the same time, he praised chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to the skies.

By evening, TDP TS unit president L Ramana expelled Narsimhulu from the party, saying that latter had committed unpardonable sin by revolting against the party leadership. “The way Narsimhulu compared KCR with TDP founder NTR shows his real intentions behind his bitter comments made against the TDP leadership,” Ramana said.

Narsimhulu, who has been with the yellow party right from its inception barring a few years when he was with the Congress, launched a no-holds barred attack on Naidu, by calling him a betrayer, treacherous and great actor. At one point, he broke down and wept, saying that the chief had neglected him, despite his 30 years of service to it.

“Naidu is known for deception. He is a political opportunist who backstabbed his own father-in-law and TDP founder NT Rama Rao. While YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Pawan Kalyan floated their own political parties, Naidu has the history of snatching away the political party floated by NTR.”

‘YSRC-Jana Sena can defeat TDP’

Narsimhulu predicted that if Jagan’s YSRC and Pawan’s Jana Sena joined forces in AP, TDP will be defeated in the 2019 polls. “It is strange that Naidu, who shared power with BJP at the Centre and in AP for four years, is now accusing PM Modi of cheating people by not according special category status to the state,” he said.