Two troupes spreading awareness

Rajareddy By

Express News Service

ADILABAD: Adilabad district has two troupes of 13 cultural artistes working and travelling around villages to promote government schemes. These troupes work under Gunjala Ramesh and Mohan Naik, appointed by the Integrated Tribal Development Agency. Ramesh said during the Telangana movement, cultural songs played an important role and motivated people. “Once the state was formed, the chief minister created the Samskruthika Sarathi and provided jobs to artistes,”he said.