Ailing Hyderabadi stuck in Malaysia, kin seeks MEA’s help

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:Yet another person from the state is trapped overseas. However, this time it’s not the Gulf countries. Shaik Irfan, who went to work as a butcher in Malaysia in 2016, is currently trapped in the country -- ill and allegedly tortured by his employers. His brother on Tuesday turned to the Ministry of External Affairs and urged them intervene into the matter and repatriate his sibling back home.

In 2016, Irfan was sent to Malaysia through one Mehdipatnam-based Mirza Ahmed of Kingdom of Universe Consultants to work at an Indian restaurant called Restoran Makbul. He was asked to pay `1.3 lakh and was promised that he would be paid 1,800 Ringitt (which roughly translates to `30,000) as monthly salary.

However, upon joining he was paid only half of what was promised as salary, given accommodation but was asked to pay his own medical bills. After a year things worsened. His employers reduced his salary, shifted him from his work as a butcher to a cold storage, and was asked to work 15 hours at a stretch and even on Sundays. He even wanted to return but was allegedly not allowed to.

Shaik Mahmood, Irfan’s brother, wrote a letter Minister for External Affairs Sushma Swaraj.