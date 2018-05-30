Arbitrator not equal to court: HC in Madhapur land devpt case

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Making it clear that an arbitrator was not equal to a court and does not have all the powers that are vested in a civil court, a division bench of the High Court has set aside the order of the XV additional district judge, Rangareddy district at Miyapur referring the parties to an agreement in dispute to arbitration.

“There is a likelihood of conflicting decisions arising if the cause of action is separated and decided by two different tribunals viz., civil court and arbitrator. To avoid such likelihood of conflicting decisions and to ensure that the dispute is decided comprehensively among all the parties, this court is of the opinion that the suit needs to be adjudicated on merits by the civil court instead of by the arbitrator,” it has observed.

The bench was allowing a revision petition filed by D Muralidhar Rao against an order of the lower court referring the parties concerned to arbitration.

In 2007, the petitioner (plaintiff before the lower court) entered into an agreement with D Papa Rao to develop a property measuring 1,136 square yards at Madhapur. In 2009, another agreement was concluded between the petitioner and Sri Srinivasa Constructions.The case of Muralidhar Rao was that the two agreements were not valid as they were not properly stamped or registered, and also pleaded that the lease deed executed in favour of Suyosha was also not valid.

He urged the lower court to grant permanent injunction restraining the defendants or anyone else claiming through them not to interfere and not to execute any nature of documents in respect of the suit schedule property.The bench opined that the argument of the petitioner was correct and that there was a novation of the contract.The bench allowed the petition by setting aside the order passed by the lower court.