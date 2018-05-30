Are Telangana’s Youth getting skilled?

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: National Policy for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship is aimed at setting up institutions and training centres for youngsters across the country. At the district level, this is being taken up by the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana. While in some Telangana districts a number of youths are benefitting from the scheme, the youngsters from rural areas of many district have still not heard the name of the programme that aims at making them skilled

Police officials training aspirants in Kamareddy

A total of `25 lakh has been sanctioned to Kamareddy police under DDU-GKY wherein they provide free coaching to selected youth who decided to appear for recruitment tests, including posts of constables and sub-inspectors. These candidates are now awaiting the TSPC to issue notifications. The eight-week long camp was organised in coordination with a Hyderabad-based organisation in a centrally located college building in Kamareddy. Kamareddy superintendent of police N Swetha said, “Kamareddy was previously known to be a CPI (ML) maoist dominated area.

But youngsters are now coming forward to join the force and are taking up coaching being conducted on the lines of a day college,”Several youths in Warangal rural still unaware of skill development coursesA majority of youth in rural areas are still not aware of DDU-GKY and feel that these courses would only fetch them menial jobs. The truth, however, is quite different as it was found that many of those who have been trained under the initiative were drawing salaries up to `35,000 per month, especially those who have taken up courses in IT.

Take the case of English Work Readiness and Computer Training Programme centre at Hasanparthy in Warangal urban district. In the last two years, over 2,200 students have been trained here and about 1,100 of them have secured jobs. The minimum salary they draw is `10,000 a month. “Those who are undergoing skill training in our institute are able to get jobs,” claimed R Srinivas, district job manager.

‘Spreading awareness among rural youths a must’

Adilabad: Under the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), a training centre was set up in Adilabad in 2017. Most of the students joining the programme are from Boath, Narnoor, Indervelli, Echoda and other tribal areas. PMKVY training centre principal S Vignan said, “The training programme is being run by government with the help of Infrastructure Leasing. We are trying to spread awareness amongst rural dwellers.”

Karimnagar makes a name, receives PM’s Excellence award

Karimnagar : In erstwhile Karimnagar district, as many as 2,072 unemployed youth have been provided employment as welders, plumbers, sales persons and other similar sectors, thanks to the three skill development centres running here. Appreciating the efforts of the officials, Union government awarded Karimnagar district with the Prime Minister Excellence award. District collector Sarfaraz Ahmed received the award from the Prime Minister in New Delhi on April 21.