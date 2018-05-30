BJP to release chargesheet showing TRS government’s failures

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The BJP, which decided to undertake a Bus Yatra crisscrossing various Assembly/Parliament constituencies across the State from June, will soon release a chargesheet against the state government, exposing its “failures”. The chargesheet will be prepared listing the failures and unfulfilled promises of the TRS government during its four-year rule. The party is selecting 21 workers from each polling booth in every Assembly segment. The selected workers will prepare a report on the failures, people’s feedback, various allegations against local MLA, MP and other TRS leaders. Simultaneously, the party leaders will undertake mass-contact programmes for the next one year touching every section of society in the run-up to the 2019 polls.

This was disclosed by BJP state unit president K Laxman, during a press conference here on Tuesday.

He divulged the decisions taken by the party in its state executive meetings held here on Sunday and Monday. Agreeing with the Congress’ argument that the new zonal system was not finalised in a rational manner, he too opposed the proposed zonal system in the state.

Recalling that the BJP central leadership launched Mission Sampark Abhiyan on May 26 across the country, Laxman said the programme would continue till June 11 in Telangana too. As part of this drive, 400 BJP leaders will meet at least 10,000 beneficiaries of Central government’s schemes across the State. The leaders will prepare a report on how the Central schemes are being implemented.