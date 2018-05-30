Home States Telangana

Congress' promise to waive crop loan not viable: K Chandrasekhar Rao

CM K Chandrasekhar Rao ridicules Cong’s claim of waiving loan up to Rs 2 lakh at one go.

Published: 30th May 2018 02:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2018 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.| PTI File Photo

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has launched a broadside against the main opposition, the Congress, by ridiculing its poll promise of waiving of crop loans up to Rs 2 lakh at one go. KCR said the promise was just a gimmick to get votes in the elections and it was impossible for them to implement it.“The promise made by the Congress leaders is not viable. The state’s monthly income from all resources is Rs 10,525 crore. Out of this, Rs 2,000 crore is to be spent towards repayment of interests on loans. Another Rs 6,000 crore is to be spent on employees salaries, Aasara pensions and others.

This leaves with just Rs 2,500 crore for spending on government schemes and other activities. That means, in order to waive crop loans up to 2 lakh at one go, 20 months of time is needed and that too if we do not pay salaries of employees. Is it possible to run a government for 20 months without paying salaries to the employees? The Congress is making false promises which it cannot fulfil. This has to be understood by the people,” he said.

The CM made this statement at a time when Congress leaders are racking their brains on how to effectively counter government’s novel welfare measures like Rythu Bandhu. Rejecting the opposition party’s allegation that Rythu Bandhu scheme was launched eyeing the 2019 polls, KCR made it clear that the government had decided to provide investment support for agriculture to rescue the farmers from debt trap and not for the sake of getting votes in the elections.

The CM reviewed the implementation of Rythu Bandhu with district coordinators of Rythu Samanvaya Samithis at Pragathi Bhavan here on Tuesday.  He announced that the government will soon send districts coordinators of Rythu Samanvaya Samthis to Israel in order to study modern farming methods. KCR said the government had fulfilled every promise made in manifesto. For the welfare of farmers, it  had even gone beyond that and was implementing many schemes not included in manifesto. He said the second installment of cheques under Rythu Bandhu would be given in November.  “Today farmers have neither power supply problem, nor water problem. They need not bother about investment for agriculture. What they need is supporting price for their agriculture produce.  We are making efforts for that also,” he said.

CM’s tips on agriculture

Farmers must be educated to go for cropping pattern and instead of all going for similar crop, they should prefer crop in accordance with demand
Agricultural lands near urban areas must prefer to grow vegetables to meet the needs of surrounding areas
Depending on the climatic conditions, soil category, wind speed, rainfall and temperatures, the entire land in state will be divided into various crop colonies by agriculture scientists  
2,500 stages are being constructed all over the state for the sake of farmers. Ryots can use them as platforms for meeting and discussing their issues, regularly

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Congress crop loan K Chandrasekhar Rao

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. | AP
PM Modi embarks on 3-nation visit to boost Act East Policy
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia, Friday, May 25, 2018. | AP
Trump and Abe to meet before potential North Korean summit
Gallery
Yay! Monsoon is here to make us nostalgic about the beauty of the rain and its affirmatives. The cool breeze, the smell of the earth after the shower, the pitter-patter rain sound, the warm feeling of being wrapped around a quilt, the flavour of coffee is
Cool breeze, smell of earth, muddy roads, pitter-patter drops, hot coffee; cheers to monsoon
After the IPL 2018 final at Mumbai Wankhade Stadium on Sunday, a host of awards were handed out. From leading run-scorer, to leading wicket-taker, to MVP, to best catch, several prizes were given to players who proved their quaity in the league. Here is the full list. (Photos | AP, AFP)
IPL 2018: Orange/Purple Cap holders, Emerging Player and other award winners