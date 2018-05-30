Congress' promise to waive crop loan not viable: K Chandrasekhar Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has launched a broadside against the main opposition, the Congress, by ridiculing its poll promise of waiving of crop loans up to Rs 2 lakh at one go. KCR said the promise was just a gimmick to get votes in the elections and it was impossible for them to implement it.“The promise made by the Congress leaders is not viable. The state’s monthly income from all resources is Rs 10,525 crore. Out of this, Rs 2,000 crore is to be spent towards repayment of interests on loans. Another Rs 6,000 crore is to be spent on employees salaries, Aasara pensions and others.

This leaves with just Rs 2,500 crore for spending on government schemes and other activities. That means, in order to waive crop loans up to 2 lakh at one go, 20 months of time is needed and that too if we do not pay salaries of employees. Is it possible to run a government for 20 months without paying salaries to the employees? The Congress is making false promises which it cannot fulfil. This has to be understood by the people,” he said.

The CM made this statement at a time when Congress leaders are racking their brains on how to effectively counter government’s novel welfare measures like Rythu Bandhu. Rejecting the opposition party’s allegation that Rythu Bandhu scheme was launched eyeing the 2019 polls, KCR made it clear that the government had decided to provide investment support for agriculture to rescue the farmers from debt trap and not for the sake of getting votes in the elections.

The CM reviewed the implementation of Rythu Bandhu with district coordinators of Rythu Samanvaya Samithis at Pragathi Bhavan here on Tuesday. He announced that the government will soon send districts coordinators of Rythu Samanvaya Samthis to Israel in order to study modern farming methods. KCR said the government had fulfilled every promise made in manifesto. For the welfare of farmers, it had even gone beyond that and was implementing many schemes not included in manifesto. He said the second installment of cheques under Rythu Bandhu would be given in November. “Today farmers have neither power supply problem, nor water problem. They need not bother about investment for agriculture. What they need is supporting price for their agriculture produce. We are making efforts for that also,” he said.

CM’s tips on agriculture

Farmers must be educated to go for cropping pattern and instead of all going for similar crop, they should prefer crop in accordance with demand

Agricultural lands near urban areas must prefer to grow vegetables to meet the needs of surrounding areas

Depending on the climatic conditions, soil category, wind speed, rainfall and temperatures, the entire land in state will be divided into various crop colonies by agriculture scientists

2,500 stages are being constructed all over the state for the sake of farmers. Ryots can use them as platforms for meeting and discussing their issues, regularly