Congress to form over 30,000 booth-level squads

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a bid to strengthen its organisational set-up at the grass roots in the run-up to the elections next year, the Congress has decided to form a 14-member committee in every polling booth area across the state. That means such committees comprising Congress workers will be constituted for all the 30,600 polling stations.

Retired IAS officer Koppula Raju, who heads the core team of AICC president Rahul Gandhi, disclosed this at a meeting held here on Tuesday to review the Leadership Development Mission in Reserved Constituencies (LDMRC), which is being implemented in 31 reserved constituencies. The meeting was attended by TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy, working president Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, AICC SC Cell convener Prasad and others. “LDMRC is helping in mapping individual voters.

For instance, jobless youth aged between 18 and 35 years of age can be directly approached with the help of LDMRC data. Congress president Rahul Gandhi is quite serious about this programme and wants it to be implemented across Telangana,” Raju said.Uttam Kumar Reddy asked workers to adapt to latest technology and approach politics in a scientific manner.

KCR’s claim ridiculed

Senior Congress leader Mohammed Ali Shabbir said, “PM Narendra Modi is not even giving appointment to the CM. Then how can KCR claim that the PM will accept the state’s decision to provide 12 pc reservation to Muslims, which is against BJP’s ideology?”