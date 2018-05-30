Monsoon likely to arrive in Telangana in first week of June

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the southwest monsoon hitting Kerala on Tuesday, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts the rainfall season to begin in the state in the first week of June. “The southwest monsoon will enter Telangana in the first week of June through the southern part. Eventually, rains would be spread across the State,” B Raja Rao, Meteorologist, IMD, said. The southern districts of Telangana like Mahabubnagar and Nagarkurnool would be the first to experience rainfall, he added.

The gateway for monsoon in the country - coastal areas of Kerela have been experiencing rainfall for the past three days, much before its scheduled arrival. The south-west monsoon has further advanced into remaining parts of southeast Arabian Sea, Comorin—Maldives area, Lakshadweep, most parts of Kerala, some parts of Tamil Nadu and some more parts of Bay of Bengal.

Though the temperatures have been soaring and mercury levels crossing 43 degrees Celsius regularly, the total number of heatwave days recorded in the State have been only seven till date. When compared to 2016 (27) and 2017 (23), there is a steep fall in the number of heatwave days. “Due to the high-frequency formation of upper air cyclonic circulation and upper air trough conditions before pre-monsoon when compared to 2016 and 2017, the number of heatwave days are less,” Raja Rao said.