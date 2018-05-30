MSME park gets ready; work on LED parks in progress

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Construction of MSME Park at Dandu Malkapur on the outskirts of the city in Choutuppal mandal in Yadadri-Bhongir district, is complete and is ready for inauguration. The park will house small and medium industrial enterprises and is expected to attract an investment of `1,000 crore.At a meeting held on Tuesday with officials of TS Industrial Infrastructure Corporation, Industries Minister KT Rama Rao reviewed the progress of establishment of industrial parks by TSIIC. The officials also informed the minister that the work on a seed park at Banda Mylaram, food processing unit at Timmapur and an LED park at Siva Nagar was going on at a brisk pace. Several companies expressed their willingness to set up units in these parks, they said.

Rama Rao also enquired about the progress of work on the proposed apparel park at Sircilla and sought a comprehensive report on proposed industrial parks in the state, the expected investments and the employment potential. The beautification of Durgam Cheruvu in the city, being taken up by TSIIC, was nearing completion, the officials informed Rama Rao. The basic work was completed and T-Work was ready for foundation-laying, they said.

Rao also reviewed the status of existing industrial estates and industrial units there. He asked TSIIC officials to organise a meeting with the managements of industries which stopped their activities in the Uppal industrial estate. Another meeting will be held with the Sanath Nagar, Nacharam and Katedan industrialists for shifting the polluting industries in these areas to outside the city limits as per GO No.20.