Seven killed as lorry rams bus in Karimnagar district

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: In a ghastly road accident, seven persons, including two women were killed and 34 others suffered critical injuries when a speeding lorry rammed an RTC bus, while overtaking it, at Chenjarla in Manakondur mandal on Tuesday morning. The impact of the collision was such that the entire right portion of the bus was literally smashed. The lorry also hit a two-wheeler which was coming behind the bus.

The lorry driver Umar’s lost his hand and was rushed to hospital. The injured were shifted to government hospital in Karimnagar.It was around 9.15 a.m. when an overspeeding lorry rammed the bus while overtaking it. The impact was such that the bus passengers were crushed inside leading to their deaths.

On learning about the incident, Finance Minister Etela Rajender, who was in Huzurabad, rushed to the spot and oversaw the rescue operation. The police identified six of the deceased as -- Gunda Hari Prasad (31), Rayabarapu Subhasini (42), Pilli Laxmi (60), A Nagaraju (28), Perala Prabhakar Rao (65), Zakir Ahmed and another person is yet to be identified.

An eye witness Jammulapadu Samba Rao, who along with his daughter boarded the bus at Huzurabad told Express that they were sleeping when the accident took place and woke up after hearing a loud noise. “We were so scared after seeing the bodies. With great difficulty we came out of the bus,” he said.

Bus driver Gopu Yunger Reddy told newsmen that he saw the lorry overtaking and veered the bus to the left to avoid collision but still the lorry rammed the bus. The 45-seater bus had five more persons on board.

Warangal-Karimnagar highway has turned busier and many vehicles over speed on this highway, police said.

It may be recalled that on May 10 while returning from CM’s meeting, the escort vehicle in the convoy and another private vehicle collided but luckily all escaped with injuries. Even today’s accident happened at the same place. About a year ago, minister Rajender’s vehicle too met with an accident on the same highway.

KARIMNAGAR MISHAP: Etela announces `5 lakh ex-gratia for families of deceased

Karimnagar: Finance Minister Etela Rajender announced `5 lakh ex-gratia for each family on behalf of the State. CM K Chandrasekhar Rao too has expressed deep condolence, Rajender said. He also said that the government would bear all expenses of the injured being treated at hospitals. Speaking to media, he said that Karimnagar-Warangal road that had been sanctioned was being delayed due to land acquisition. The minister also directed police department to identify accident prone areas and take required measures. In the evening, Transport minister P Mahender Reddy and MD GV Ramana Rao visited the Apollo hospital and consoled the injured.