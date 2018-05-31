Cong hits back at KCR, promises to waive crop loans

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hitting back at chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for his comments ridiculing the Congress party’s promise that it would waive up crop loans up to `2 lakh at one go, TPCC leaders N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Nagam Janardhan Reddy, M Kodanda Reddy and others have said that they will keep the promise at any cost if the Congress comes to power.

“We fulfilled the promise of providing free power to the agricultural sector soon after coming to power in 2004 in the then united state. Likewise, we will waive crop loans up to `2 lakh at one go after coming to power in 2019,” Uttam said. Addressing mediapersons at Sangareddy on Wednesday, Uttam said Congress was not like KCR “who forgets his promises made to the people after coming to power.” Interacting with reporters at Gandhi Bhavan, senior leader Nagam Janardhan Reddy, who joined the Congress recently, said his only aim was to dethrone KCR.

TPCC working president Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Congress leader SA Sampath Kumar submitted a memorandum to the Assembly secretary V Narasimha Charyulu asking the authorities concerned to implement the High Court’s verdict which annulled the expulsion of Sampath and Komatireddy Venkat Reddy from the House.

Vikramarka said later that the government was not implementing even the High Court’s order. “Its inaction is nothing but contempt of court,” he said.

VHR criticises Pranab’s decision

Former President Pranab Mukherjee’s decision to attend the convocation of RSS Pracharaks was criticised by Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao. “It’s not appropriate for a leader like Pranab, who held key posts in the Congress and became the President of India, to attend an RSS meet. I request him to revise his decision,” he said.