Home guard who slit girl’s throat arrested

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The home guard who slit the throat of the 19-year-old girl at her workplace in Yousufguda bore a grudge against the girl and her parents as they rejected his proposal to marry him, police said. The accused 26-year-old Madikonda Sagar was arrested on Wednesday.

Sagar, who actually was posted at Bhadradri Kothagudem district, was working as a personal driver at the house of Nalgonda SP AV Ranganath in Madhura Nagar. He hails from Warangal.