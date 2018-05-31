K Chandrasekhar Rao to go live with his own ‘Mann Ki Baat’ from June 2

VV Balakrishna By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Perhaps borrowing a leaf out of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s book, whose ‘‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme has become a hit, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is all set to launch frequent interactive programmes with people through a television broadcast. Marking the completion of four-year rule, the Chief Minister is all set to launch his much-awaited studio at Pragathi Bhavan. The first interactive session of Rao is expected this week, sources said.

A well-equipped studio was constructed at Pragathi Bhavan, the camp office of the Chief Minister for interactive sessions. However, with his busy schedule, the launch of programmes from the studio was delayed. “The Chief Minister is likely to have his first interactive session from his home studio on state formation day,” sources said.

According to sources, Rao will address people through the TV channel sitting in his home studio. A few select journalists will anchor the programme by posing questions to Rao. Later, Rao will take phone calls from the people and give replies to them. As it is an election year, Rao will frequently interact with the public on variety of topics, probably once a week or a fortnight.

Though, former chief ministers like YS Rajasekhara Reddy and Chandrababu Naidu addressed people through TV channels, they were not interactive programmes.

Though Industries Minister KT Rama Rao was supposed to interact with the media on Wednesday, Rama Rao cancelled his plans as Rao himself planned to launch his interactive sessions from his home studio, sources said.