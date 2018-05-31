Home States Telangana

Kin attack NIMS doctor after woman dies

HYDERABAD: A resident doctor from Nizam Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS), Md Irfan was allegedly attacked on Tuesday night by relatives of a 46-year-old woman Aruna, who was undergoing treatment at the hospital. The family allegedly resorted to violence after the woman died in the ICU at NIMS. The alleged attack lead to protests by NIMS Resident Doctors Association (RDA) who also boycotted their duties demanding immediate arrest of the attackers of relatives.

According to hospital authorities, Aruna was admitted to NIMS Hospital on May 19 due to organ failure. Since her condition was critical, she was provided with ventilator support. However, she breathed her last on Tuesday around midnight. After the death, her family members allegedly attacked resident doctor Md Irfan. In a bid to escape, he ran out of the hospital.

At midnight on Tuesday, RDA members boycotted their duties & lodged a complaint at Punjagutta police. “A case has been registered against five members. We will arrest the accused after the last rites are performed,” D Srikanth Goud SI Punjagutta said.

